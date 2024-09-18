Waterloo Capital L.P. Buys 5,568 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,882 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,568 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth about $8,818,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $2,101,000. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 42.7% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 317,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after buying an additional 94,984 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 221.3% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 251,635 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 173,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 2,545,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,726,000 after acquiring an additional 144,687 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on KMI. Tudor Pickering upgraded Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.55.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.4 %

KMI opened at $21.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.66. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The company has a market cap of $47.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.55%.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $455,026.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,841.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $455,026.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,841.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 307,409 shares in the company, valued at $6,455,589. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,311 shares of company stock worth $3,121,891. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

