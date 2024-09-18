Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.4% per year over the last three years.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IAE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,060. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.27. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.31 and a 12-month high of $6.58.

About Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

