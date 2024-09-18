Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Gap Up to $90.79

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $90.79, but opened at $94.03. Visteon shares last traded at $93.57, with a volume of 1,108 shares.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VC shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Visteon from $139.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Visteon from $161.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Visteon in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Visteon from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Visteon in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.86.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.02.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.58. Visteon had a return on equity of 51.69% and a net margin of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Visteon news, SVP Joao Paulo Ribeiro sold 3,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $431,166.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,988 shares in the company, valued at $669,039.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in Visteon during the 4th quarter worth $1,443,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 20.5% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 116,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,720,000 after buying an additional 19,826 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 132,566.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 11,931 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Visteon by 35.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 117,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,818,000 after acquiring an additional 30,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 38,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 17,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

