Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Issues Earnings Results

Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.29, Yahoo Finance reports. Vince had a negative return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $74.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.
NYSE:VNCE traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.90. The stock had a trading volume of 19,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,913. The stock has a market cap of $23.83 million, a P/E ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Vince has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $4.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.05.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Small Cap Consu raised Vince to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Noble Financial started coverage on Vince in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.
Vince Holding Corp. provides luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer segments. The company offers a range of men's and women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede products, and jackets, dresses, skirts, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories, as well as woven shirts, core and fashion pants, and blazers under the Vince brand.
