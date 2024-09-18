Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $14.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Veris Residential traded as high as $18.11 and last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 18751 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.99.

VRE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Veris Residential from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Veris Residential from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

Get Veris Residential alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on VRE

Insider Transactions at Veris Residential

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veris Residential

In related news, Director Nori Gerardo Lietz purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.31 per share, for a total transaction of $143,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,920.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Veris Residential news, CEO Mahbod Nia bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.32 per share, for a total transaction of $501,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,454,044.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Nori Gerardo Lietz purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.31 per share, with a total value of $143,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,920.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRE. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Veris Residential by 1,983.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 507,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,713,000 after purchasing an additional 482,764 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veris Residential during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,956,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veris Residential by 268.8% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 50,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 37,141 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veris Residential in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,651,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Veris Residential by 5.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Veris Residential Trading Down 1.2 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.25.

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $67.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.73 million. Veris Residential had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 21.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veris Residential, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veris Residential Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from Veris Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Veris Residential’s payout ratio is -28.00%.

About Veris Residential

(Get Free Report)

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veris Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veris Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.