Verasity Price Reaches $0.0032 on Top Exchanges (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded up 24.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Verasity token can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a total market cap of $31.58 million and $6.53 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000745 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Verasity Profile

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 98,930,514,635 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,930,514,635 tokens. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

