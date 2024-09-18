Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Upgraded by Evercore ISI to Strong-Buy

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VERA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.75.

Shares of VERA stock opened at $40.02 on Monday. Vera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 21.43 and a current ratio of 21.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.08.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $585,937.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,548,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $227,027,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $103,189,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,087,000. Kynam Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 3,650,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,142,000 after purchasing an additional 694,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,231,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,571,000 after purchasing an additional 586,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

