Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Short Interest Down 22.7% in August

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,890,000 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the August 15th total of 6,330,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Vector Group Trading Down 0.0 %

Vector Group stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,233,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,575. Vector Group has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $15.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.04.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $371.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.90 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 14.05%. On average, equities analysts expect that Vector Group will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vector Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vector Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Vector Group during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vector Group by 252.3% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 112.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 9,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vector Group during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on VGR shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Vector Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vector Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the Montego, EAGLE 20’s, Pyramid, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

