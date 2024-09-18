Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Trims Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,894 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $15,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $644.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $180.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.49, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $473.56 and a 1 year high of $676.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $636.25 and a 200 day moving average of $631.29.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 38.38%.

Insider Activity

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total transaction of $690,997.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,682.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 11,079 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.61, for a total transaction of $6,997,607.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,752,985.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total transaction of $690,997.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,682.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,940 shares of company stock worth $10,721,252. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTU. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $757.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $760.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $768.00 price objective (up previously from $760.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Intuit from $745.00 to $740.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $720.37.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

