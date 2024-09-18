Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 13,574 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 120,008 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,574 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $13,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 35.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,317,452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,249,237,000 after buying an additional 3,255,849 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 134.2% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,467,797 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $602,004,000 after buying an additional 3,132,960 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at about $315,698,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 80.6% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,943,176 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $324,044,000 after buying an additional 1,313,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,476,558 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,886,073,000 after buying an additional 1,269,792 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TJX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.76.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $117.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $121.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

