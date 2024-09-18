Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 1,832 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $8,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTAS. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 311.1% in the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Cintas during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cintas by 226.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTAS has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Cintas from $212.50 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $181.25 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 15th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Cintas in a report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $193.75 price objective (up from $187.50) on shares of Cintas in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.30.

Cintas Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CTAS opened at $203.77 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $205.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.32. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $118.68 and a 52 week high of $209.12.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 10.77%.

Cintas declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total transaction of $842,292.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 125,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,083,425.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cintas

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.