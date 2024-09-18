Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 5,680.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,076 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,497 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $9,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 461 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $168,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.36.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,844. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $866,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 473,514 shares in the company, valued at $26,052,740.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,918,589 over the last three months. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMG opened at $58.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.15. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.37 and a twelve month high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

