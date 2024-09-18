Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 6,832 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,903 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,832 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $10,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,253,318 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $13,184,793,000 after buying an additional 3,623,951 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,610,127 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,500,366,000 after buying an additional 283,802 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,947,547 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,075,562,000 after buying an additional 3,019,431 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 37.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,425,981 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,804,437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996,508 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 74.1% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 22,423,451 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,726,381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,541,366 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at $91,046,257.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:UBER opened at $72.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.45 and its 200-day moving average is $70.77. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.09 and a 1-year high of $82.14. The stock has a market cap of $152.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.60.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

