Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Acquired by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 154.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,881 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. &PARTNERS purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter worth $337,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2,545.7% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 794,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,771,000 after buying an additional 764,187 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $219.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $212.13 and a 200 day moving average of $206.17. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $172.75 and a 12 month high of $222.25.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

