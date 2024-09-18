VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 171,692 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 614,634 shares.The stock last traded at $16.38 and had previously closed at $16.32.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck BDC Income ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $218,000.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Company Profile

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

