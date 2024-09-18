Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $4.94 on Friday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $6.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.11. The company has a market cap of $287.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.75 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $50.47 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,370,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,740,000 after purchasing an additional 107,203 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,013,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,379,000 after purchasing an additional 292,172 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 57.3% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,593,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,003,000 after purchasing an additional 580,265 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 159.3% in the second quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 571,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 351,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 567,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 161,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.