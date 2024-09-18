Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.30.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on Urban Outfitters from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on URBN

Urban Outfitters Price Performance

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $37.29 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $48.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.50.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.24. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Urban Outfitters news, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 11,730 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $413,951.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 565,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,303,796.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 11,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $413,951.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,140 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,051,370 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,523,000 after purchasing an additional 13,246 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 86,332 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 45,591 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,510 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,600,911 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $235,590,000 after purchasing an additional 125,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

(Get Free Report

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.