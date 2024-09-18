Uniswap 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $146.86 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.63 or 0.00011065 BTC on exchanges. Uniswap has a market cap of $3.98 billion and approximately $146.86 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000167 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00009481 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.46 or 0.00105926 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000088 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,210,150 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 600,210,149.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.63091075 USD and is up 2.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1095 active market(s) with $85,405,078.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

