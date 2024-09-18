UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) CFO Ashim Gupta Sells 47,671 Shares

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) CFO Ashim Gupta sold 47,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $575,388.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 849,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,258,498.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

UiPath Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE PATH opened at $12.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of -76.69 and a beta of 0.87. UiPath Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $27.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.06.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.69 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. UiPath’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PATH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of UiPath from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho decreased their target price on UiPath from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. William Blair lowered UiPath from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on UiPath from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of UiPath from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UiPath

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UiPath by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,217,936 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $911,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,078 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at $165,749,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth $69,180,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in UiPath by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,783,571 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $35,296,000 after buying an additional 754,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in UiPath by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,552,921 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $32,371,000 after buying an additional 439,344 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

