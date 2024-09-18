UBS Group Raises Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Price Target to $39.00

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on WES. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut Western Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Shares of WES stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.06. The stock had a trading volume of 12,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.87. Western Midstream Partners has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $42.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.59.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $905.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.94 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 47.19% and a net margin of 44.01%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $697,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,681,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,923,116,413.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $483,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,260,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,880,000 after purchasing an additional 89,444 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 708,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,724,000 after purchasing an additional 157,700 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 270,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,900,000 after buying an additional 69,000 shares during the period. 42.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

