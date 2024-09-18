TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF) Declares GBX 0.50 Dividend

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %
LON SMIF opened at GBX 85.14 ($1.12) on Wednesday. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 70 ($0.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 88 ($1.16). The company has a market cap of £207.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,062.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 84.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 83.45.
About TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund
