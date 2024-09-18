Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) Hits New 12-Month High at $32.40

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.40 and last traded at $32.16, with a volume of 10002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.16.
Tri-Continental Trading Up 0.8 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.55 and a 200-day moving average of $30.78.
Tri-Continental Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.291 per share. This is a positive change from Tri-Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.
About Tri-Continental
Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.
