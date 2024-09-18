Tredje AP fonden Increases Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 20.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 223,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,800 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in NIKE were worth $16,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in NIKE by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 376,060 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,344,000 after buying an additional 4,790 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in NIKE by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 40,170 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in NIKE by 967.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 82,519 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after purchasing an additional 74,786 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 7,537 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Excalibur Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 7,099 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 2,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 2,941 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,419,507.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America reduced their price target on NIKE from $113.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on NIKE from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.59.

View Our Latest Research Report on NIKE

NIKE Stock Performance

NIKE stock opened at $80.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.32. The company has a market capitalization of $121.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.75 and a 12-month high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.68%.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.