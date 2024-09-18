Tredje AP fonden Has $43.13 Million Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 284,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $43,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Argus lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $134.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.17.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $122.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.85 and its 200 day moving average is $145.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.38 and a 12 month high of $170.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 46.11%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.97, for a total value of $89,382.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 209,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,190,444.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.97, for a total transaction of $89,382.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 209,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,190,444.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total value of $17,205,057.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,798,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,556,513.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 449,332 shares of company stock valued at $67,263,009. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

