Tredje AP fonden Has $37.24 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Tredje AP fonden reduced its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,571 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 18,700 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $37,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $518,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 62,881 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,445,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on UNP. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.79.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the transaction, the president now owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at $16,014,787.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.4 %

UNP opened at $253.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $244.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.08. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $199.33 and a 1-year high of $258.66. The company has a market cap of $154.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.15%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.