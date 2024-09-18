Tredje AP fonden Buys New Shares in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Tredje AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $22,356,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Workday by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 199,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,020,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 604 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth about $521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 78,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total transaction of $17,525,885.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,059,998.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.29, for a total value of $812,365.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,344 shares in the company, valued at $51,106,379.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 78,279 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total value of $17,525,885.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,059,998.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 466,402 shares of company stock worth $107,992,034 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WDAY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Workday from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Workday from $330.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.15.

Read Our Latest Report on WDAY

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $248.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.75 billion, a PE ratio of 44.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $236.20 and a 200-day moving average of $242.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $199.81 and a one year high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.