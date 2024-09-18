Tredje AP fonden Acquires 57,000 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 32.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Prologis were worth $26,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Prologis by 0.8% during the second quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its holdings in Prologis by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 1,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in Prologis by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 2.4% during the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Prologis news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total value of $671,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 13,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,046.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PLD opened at $128.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.00 and a 200 day moving average of $118.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.28%.

PLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Prologis from $123.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.35.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

