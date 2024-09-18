Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) CEO Buys 50,000 Shares

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) CEO John T. Treace acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.31 per share, for a total transaction of $265,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,523,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,637,634.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of TMCI stock opened at $5.21 on Wednesday. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $15.98. The firm has a market cap of $323.06 million, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 49.53% and a negative net margin of 32.08%. The company had revenue of $44.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the 4th quarter worth about $8,725,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,460,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,616,000 after purchasing an additional 76,030 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMCI. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Treace Medical Concepts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.30.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

