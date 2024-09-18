TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Stock Holdings Boosted by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 144,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the quarter. TotalEnergies comprises about 3.0% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $9,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in TotalEnergies by 159,211.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 434,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,935,000 after acquiring an additional 434,646 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 52,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after buying an additional 12,072 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 309,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,282,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter worth about $10,852,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,300,000. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

TotalEnergies stock opened at $68.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $62.28 and a one year high of $74.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.13). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $53.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on TotalEnergies from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

