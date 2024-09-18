tomiNet (TOMI) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $27.80 Million

tomiNet (TOMI) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 17th. tomiNet has a market capitalization of $27.80 million and $6.65 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, tomiNet has traded down 14.9% against the dollar. One tomiNet token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0532 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000082 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

tomiNet Token Profile

tomiNet launched on January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 533,440,407 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,716,740 tokens. tomiNet’s official message board is tomi.com/news. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers. tomiNet’s official website is tomi.com. The Reddit community for tomiNet is https://reddit.com/r/tomipioneers and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

tomiNet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “tomi (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomi has a current supply of 533,440,407.0845758 with 155,815,686.672359 in circulation. The last known price of tomi is 0.04992717 USD and is up 3.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $6,232,399.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as tomiNet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire tomiNet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase tomiNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

