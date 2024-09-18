Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Tofutti Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOFB – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.87 and last traded at $0.87. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

Tofutti Brands Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.47 million, a PE ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 8.66.

Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Tofutti Brands had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a negative return on equity of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 million during the quarter.

Tofutti Brands Company Profile

Tofutti Brands Inc engages in the development, production, and marketing of dairy free, vegan frozen desserts, cheeses, and other food products under the TOFUTTI brand in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers frozen desserts, including frozen sandwiches and chocolate wafers; ice cream sandwiches; dairy free vegan cheese products, such as cream cheese, sour cream, dips, cheese slices, and dairy free ricotta cheese alternatives; spreads; and frozen food products.

