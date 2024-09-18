Timmie Hong Sells 2,334 Shares of MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Stock

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) insider Timmie Hong sold 2,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total transaction of $98,821.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,481,985.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Timmie Hong also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MoneyLion alerts:

On Thursday, August 15th, Timmie Hong sold 5,139 shares of MoneyLion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $231,768.90.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Timmie Hong sold 7,535 shares of MoneyLion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.99, for a total value of $632,864.65.

MoneyLion Stock Performance

Shares of ML traded up $0.74 on Tuesday, reaching $42.52. The stock had a trading volume of 89,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,272. MoneyLion Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $106.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MoneyLion

MoneyLion ( NYSE:ML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.03 million. MoneyLion had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MoneyLion Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ML. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of MoneyLion by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 240,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,675,000 after purchasing an additional 46,611 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MoneyLion by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,588,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 77.1% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 221,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,288,000 after buying an additional 96,433 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of MoneyLion by 64.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,747,000 after buying an additional 83,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of MoneyLion in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of MoneyLion from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Get Our Latest Report on ML

MoneyLion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyLion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyLion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.