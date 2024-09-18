Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden reduced its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,380 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $62,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target (up from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $664.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $670.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $632.89.

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $180,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,747,403.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total value of $6,172,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,420,473.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $180,255.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,747,403.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,084 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,292. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

TMO opened at $610.26 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $595.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $580.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.60 and a 52 week high of $627.88. The firm has a market cap of $232.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 10.01%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

