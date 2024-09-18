The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW opened at $63.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $802,032.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 562,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,594,597.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 67,386 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $4,387,502.46. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,619,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,946,927,245.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,320 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $802,032.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 562,129 shares in the company, valued at $36,594,597.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,533,064. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

