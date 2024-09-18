The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to Post Q1 2026 Earnings of $1.68 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Boeing in a report issued on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the aircraft producer will earn $1.68 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.61. The consensus estimate for Boeing’s current full-year earnings is ($4.26) per share.

Get Boeing alerts:

BA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $119.00 price objective (down from $185.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.29.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA stock opened at $156.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.39. Boeing has a 1 year low of $154.02 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The firm has a market cap of $96.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.05 and a beta of 1.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boeing

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BA. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 451.4% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.