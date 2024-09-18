Tellor Price Hits $59.81 on Top Exchanges (TRB)

Tellor (TRB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 17th. Tellor has a market capitalization of $156.45 million and $25.54 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tellor token can currently be purchased for approximately $59.81 or 0.00099474 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tellor has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Tellor

Tellor’s genesis date was August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,678,857 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,615,872 tokens. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io. The official message board for Tellor is tellor.io/blog.

Buying and Selling Tellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor Tributes (TRB) is a token used within the Tellor decentralized oracle on the Ethereum network, primarily for validator incentives, staking deposits, and dispute fees. Its supply increases over time, managed by the Tellor Core contract. Founded in 2019 in the U.S. by Brenda Loya, Nick Fett, and Michael Zemrose, Tellor aims to ensure system security, create a robust ecosystem, and establish long-term sustainability.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

