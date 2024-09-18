Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $64.14

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$64.14 and traded as low as C$63.30. Teck Resources shares last traded at C$63.59, with a volume of 1,572,409 shares changing hands.

TECK.B has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$71.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$88.00 to C$85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$76.40.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$64.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$64.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.46.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

