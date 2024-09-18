Taylor Family Investments, Llc Sells 959 Shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Stock

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) Director Taylor Family Investments, Llc sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $12,467.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,127,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,653,262. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mission Produce Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of AVO stock opened at $13.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $928.92 million, a P/E ratio of 52.40 and a beta of 0.47. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $13.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Mission Produce by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mission Produce by 245.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Mission Produce in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVO. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Mission Produce from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

