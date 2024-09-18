Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $152.88

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $152.88 and last traded at $152.60, with a volume of 29722 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $152.02.

TRGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Targa Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $132.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.54.

The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.88 and its 200-day moving average is $124.54. The stock has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.26.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Targa Resources had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 61.73%.

In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total transaction of $1,290,069.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,361,584.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Targa Resources news, insider Robert Muraro sold 9,900 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total transaction of $1,290,069.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 186,951 shares in the company, valued at $24,361,584.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 1,213 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total transaction of $160,140.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,898,969.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,534 shares of company stock worth $4,788,590 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,015,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,025,521,000 after acquiring an additional 201,817 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 231.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,378,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,712,000 after buying an additional 962,073 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 287.3% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 45,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after buying an additional 33,900 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 160.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 290,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,486,000 after buying an additional 178,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at about $1,910,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

