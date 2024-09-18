Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.85

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.85 and traded as high as $2.92. Tamarack Valley Energy shares last traded at $2.92, with a volume of 124,236 shares.
Tamarack Valley Energy Trading Up 3.2 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.78.
About Tamarack Valley Energy
Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. Its oil and natural gas properties are the Cardium, Clearwater, Charlie Lake, and Enhanced Oil Recovery assets located in the province of Alberta, Canada.
