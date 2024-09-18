TAM Capital Management Inc. Has $11.61 Million Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

TAM Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the quarter. Check Point Software Technologies accounts for approximately 7.0% of TAM Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. TAM Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $11,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $107,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHKP. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.68.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $191.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $183.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.17. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $126.57 and a 1-year high of $195.29. The company has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.01. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 33.61%. The firm had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

