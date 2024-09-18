SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 10,981 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,981 shares during the quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.8% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.1% in the second quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 37,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $413,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 96,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $16,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,570. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 96,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $16,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 375,553 shares of company stock worth $63,829,141. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on PG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $182.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.79.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.7 %

PG opened at $175.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.45 and a fifty-two week high of $177.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.80 and its 200 day moving average is $165.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.85%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

