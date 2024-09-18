SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Has $2.03 Million Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 43.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,389 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,345 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WSO. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 100.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 58 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 76.2% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 52.6% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 87 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Watsco from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Watsco from $460.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.71.

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $491.81 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $478.22 and a 200-day moving average of $459.31. The company has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.21. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $338.58 and a 52-week high of $520.41.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.70 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $2.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.08%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

