SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Has $1.52 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 60.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,551 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 30,305 shares during the quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,347 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 97.5% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,330 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 13,495 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $3,431,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 16.0% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 9,848 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Excalibur Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 15.7% in the second quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 9,929 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $96.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.89. The firm has a market cap of $109.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $107.66.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Starbucks news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,143. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,327.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SBUX. Piper Sandler upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Starbucks from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Starbucks from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

