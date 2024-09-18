Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Boosts Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4,900.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,318 shares during the quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,732.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,177,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,264,109,000 after buying an additional 19,759,754 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,930.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,310,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $645,930,000 after acquiring an additional 10,139,174 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,816.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $523,514,000 after acquiring an additional 8,186,198 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,565.8% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,078,767 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $318,185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3,304.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,078,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $318,143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928,945 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of CMG opened at $58.50 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.37 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26. The company has a market capitalization of $80.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.60 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Argus upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $73.36 to $77.76 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.36.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMG

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,934 shares of company stock worth $1,918,589. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.