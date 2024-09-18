Sun Life Financial Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Sun Life Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Japan ETF comprises about 0.4% of Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $6,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWJ. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 43.3% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 22,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 41,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,011,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $703,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $69.71 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.20 and a fifty-two week high of $72.32. The stock has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.05.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

