Sun Life Financial Inc. Has $81.06 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sun Life Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,130 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 4.8% of Sun Life Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $81,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $293,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 42,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,851,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Socha Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 88,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,494,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,240,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ opened at $473.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $469.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $457.79. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $342.35 and a 52-week high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.7615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

