StockNews.com Upgrades AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on AtriCure from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on AtriCure from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research decreased their target price on AtriCure from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on AtriCure from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on AtriCure from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.44.

Get AtriCure alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AtriCure

AtriCure Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $28.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.09 and a beta of 1.43. AtriCure has a twelve month low of $18.94 and a twelve month high of $44.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $116.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.24 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 9.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AtriCure will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AtriCure

In other AtriCure news, Director Maggie Yuen sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $84,245.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,907.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AtriCure

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRC. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,422,000. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964,703 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,736,000 after acquiring an additional 581,843 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,681,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $81,556,000 after acquiring an additional 575,605 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 952,765 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $21,694,000 after acquiring an additional 543,023 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 1st quarter valued at $9,126,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AtriCure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.