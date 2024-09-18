StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ARCH. B. Riley lowered their target price on Arch Resources from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.75.

Shares of Arch Resources stock opened at $126.19 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.44 and a 200 day moving average of $153.15. Arch Resources has a 12 month low of $116.44 and a 12 month high of $187.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.50). Arch Resources had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $608.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Resources will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Resources by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,940 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Arch Resources by 135.2% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 3,999 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $3,147,000. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Arch Resources by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 2,578 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

