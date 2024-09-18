StockNews.com Downgrades US Foods (NYSE:USFD) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on USFD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on US Foods from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $65.50.

USFD opened at $61.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.73. US Foods has a 1 year low of $35.66 and a 1 year high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $9.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that US Foods will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other US Foods news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $579,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,563 shares in the company, valued at $5,132,225.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in US Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

